UK says Russia attacked civilian cargo ship in Black Sea port, says Putin 'trying to win war he will not win'

The United Kingdom on Monday accused the Russian military of targeting a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with "multiple missiles". The attack reportedly happened last month, on August 24th.

Citing intelligence reports, Britain said the missiles were successfully intercepted by Ukrainian forces.

The attack

The information was revealed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Britain's parliament during an update on the G20 summit he attended in New Delhi.

Sunak's comments as per Reuters are the first time an official has commented on a ship being targeted since Ukraine began efforts to allow vessels stranded in the Odesa port since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know the Russian military targeted a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with multiple missiles on the 24th of August," said Sunak.

As per the intelligence, as quoted by AFP, the intended target was a Liberian-flagged cargo ship berthed in port.

Russia reportedly fired two "Kalibr" missiles from a Black Sea Fleet missile carrier, towards the southern Ukrainian port of Odessa.

"Despite its failure, this is a clear demonstration of Russia's continuing attempts to choke Ukraine's economy," the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

An unwinnable war

"Putin is trying to win a war he will not win, and these attacks show just how desperate he is," said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in a statement.

"In targeting cargo ships and Ukrainian infrastructure, Russia is hurting the rest of the world," he added.

Russia has been accused by Ukraine of targeting civilian vessels ever since Moscow in July quit a UN brokered deal that allowed Kyiv to safely export its grains via the Black Sea. Back then, the UK and US had both warned that Russia might expand its targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities to include attacks on civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

