UK reports alarming increase in cases of covid variant, first found in India

As the UK locals enjoy the unlocking of the economy, cases of a specific variant of coronavirus have doubled this week.

Experts have reported an increase of 3,424 cases of the B1.617.2 variant, also known as VOC-21APR-02, Public Health England reported.

Last week, the country had registered 1,313 cases and 520 the week before that. The rise in cases of this specific variant, which was first identified in India, has raised concerns in the UK.

The experts in the UK are also inspecting a new mutation VUI-21MAY-01, which has infected nearly 50 people in the country, as of now.

"There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective," a PHE statement read.

While the country reopened its bars, restaurants, shops, cafes and other entertainment venues, the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said he is “anxious” and worried about the increase of cases of this variant.

Experts and the government have urged the locals to not let their guards down, as the residents have now also been given permission to hug.

"As we start to get back to normal life, it is very important that we do not become complacent," Health Security Agency Chief Executive Officer Jenny Harries said. "All of us need to remain responsible and vigilant."