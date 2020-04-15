UK reports 761 deaths in 24 hours as COVID-19 death toll crosses 12,800

The death toll due to coronavirus in the United Kingdom rose to 12,868 as 761 died due to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The UK health ministry said that those infected with COVID-19 has now reached 98,476.

Amid the rising death toll, UK's opposition urged the government to come up with a plan to ease the lockdown both to provide hope and avoid "mistakes" of the past.

"People need hope, they need to know there's light at the end of the tunnel," Labour's Keir Starmer said.

"If (mass) testing is part of the answer, then we now know that plans need to be in place to ramp up testing," Stramer added.

The UK government hasn't clearly stated its plans even as the country continues to grapple with the virus. UK is among other nations hit hard with the virus. Italy, Spain and Germany have been struggling with rising infections and death toll even as sevearl countries in the EU have been considering easing the lockdown amid slow drop of cases and hospitalisations.