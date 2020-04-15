Will receive 3 million units of paracetamol from India: UK

The UK government said today that will to receive nearly three million units of paracetamol following talks with India.

"It will arrive in the next two weeks and will be stocked in the UK’s leading supermarkets," the UK government said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government informed today that 12 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the total number of active cases to 132. Seven people have died due to the virus in West Bengal.

The railway ministry informed today that over 20,400 tonnes of consignments have been loaded since the start of parcel trains during the lockdown period.

"Presently these trains are being operated on 65 routes, 507 trains have run till April 14," the Railways said.

The Steel Authority of India (SAIL) said today that it has set up a coronavirus testing lab at Rourkela steel plant’s Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

The move was lauded by union minister of steel Dharmendra Pradhan who said that the new testing facility by SAIL at Rourkela will strengthen Odisha's fight against the pandemic.

"Our collective 'ispati irada' will see us through these challenging times," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

