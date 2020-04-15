Ministry of Ayush issues advisory on immunity-enhancing steps 

Ministry of Ayush had issued an advisory on various immunity-enhancing steps from the time tested approaches of Ayurveda.

As per the advisory, general measures for enhancing immunity are: Drinking warm water throughout the day, daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes.

The Ministry also recommends spices like Haldi (Turmeric), Jeera (Cumin), Dhaniya (Coriander) and Lahsun (Garlic) in cooking.

The Ministry recommends Chyavanprash 10gm (1tsf) in the morning while diabetics should take sugar-free Chyavanprash.

Simple Ayurvedic Procedures

(i) Nasal application - Apply sesame oil / coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils (PratimarshNasya) in morning and evening.

(ii) Oil pulling therapy- Take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. Do not drink, Swish in the mouth for 2 to 3 minutes and spit it off followed by warm water rinse. This can be done once or twice a day.

5. Procedures during dry cough / sore throat

(i) Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practiced once in a day.

(ii) Lavang (Clove) powder mixed with natural sugar / honey can be taken 2-3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

(iii) These measures generally treat normal dry cough and sore throat. However, it is best to consult doctors if these symptoms persist.

Following the AYUSH ministry initiative, many state governments also followed up with healthcare advice on traditional medicine solutions to enhance immunity and disease-resistance, which are particularly relevant against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.