UK PM Johnson extends lockdown in England

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson decided to extend coronavirus restrictions in England as he said the nation needs to "wait just a little longer".

Watch:

England was set to remove all coronavirus restrictions on June 21, however, the Delta variant has become the dominant strain in recent weeks worrying health officials.

The British Prime Minister said restrictions will continue until July 19 although he allowed wedding and funerals to be held with 30 people in attendance.

The European football Championships are also allowed to take place, according to the British prime minister.

"On the evidence, I can see right now, I'm confident that we will not need more than four weeks and won't need to go beyond July 19," the British PM said at a press conference.

The British prime minister added that from July the country will be in a better position with vaccination still underway in the country.