Second dose of Covid vaccine not needed for people already infected: Study

A new study has claimed that a single shot of the coronavirus vaccine might be enough for the people who have been infected by COVID-19.

The researchers of AIG Hospitals, on Monday, stated that the people who had been infected by the virus already have greater antibody response in comparison to those who have had no prior infection, and therefore, a single shot of the vaccine would be enough for them.

This study was conducted on 260 healthcare workers who had been vaccinated with Covishield between the time period of January 06 and February 05 and was designed to check the immunological memory response in the selected candidates.

The research showed that the people who had been infected by the deadly coronavirus need not take the second dose of the vaccine as the first dose itself can develop enough memory cell response and antibody, which would be equivalent to what the second dose does for the people who have not been infected.

This study has come at a time when several countries are suffering from vaccine shortage, and the findings of this research can help bridge that gap, hoped Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospitals.

He also added that once the people who have not been infected are vaccinated with both doses, the infected people can be administered the first dose, as it will not harm anyone.