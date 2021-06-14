Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray in children, to launch in September: Reports

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of Russia's Gamaleya institute, expressed hope that the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the form of nasal drops would be available by September 2021 or at the beginning of the following year.

According to the scientist who oversaw the creation of the Sputnik V vaccine, Russia has tested a nasal spray form of its COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 8 to 12 and aims to introduce the new medication in September.

As per news reports, Gintsburg stated the spray for youngsters used the same Sputnik V vaccine "except instead of a needle, a nozzle is put on."

"We are inoculating our little (patients) nasally, we are just administering the same vaccine as a nasal spray," Gintsburg said, without giving further details about the study such as how many children were involved.

Gintsburg also stated that the study group tested the vaccination on youngsters aged eight to twelve and discovered no negative effects, including no increase in body temperature in the test group, as reported by the TASS news agency.



