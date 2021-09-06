UK PM Boris Johnson's brother conned over 'gold mine in Gobi desert'

Max Johnson, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's brother is trying hard to save a 14 million Pound investment. The transaction has gone badly wrong and his attempts to invest in a Mongolian goldmine in Gobi Desert has resulted in conmen stealing the cash. Johnson is facing 'significant' personal loss.

However, he maintains that he is not asking for any favours from his brother who heads the British government.

"I am not asking for any favours," he was quoted as saying by The Times.

Max (36) an Oxford graduate, studied Russian and Polish at the university. During his final year he travelled to Russia and then took a train to Beijing as he was taken in by China's growth story. He was the first UK citizen to join Tsinghua University, a respected institution in China to pursue MBA degree.

Today, he runs his own investment and advisory firm MJ Capital. The firm invests in companies looking to sell products in China.

Max is in quite a situation as his failed investment can potentially be a bad reflection on his brother Boris Johnson as well.