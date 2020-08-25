UK PM Boris Johnson 'really pleased' with reopening of schools

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has applauded the local authorities and schools for the arrangements made for reopening of the schools amid the pandemic.

The Prime Minister has said he is "really impressed" and is looking forward to children returning back to schools from next week, a test of his government after it failed to return all children to schools earlier this year.

"I'm really pleased by the work that teachers, schools, parents, pupils have done to get ready," he said while on a visit.

Johnson has claimed it is extremely important for children to return back to schools and resume their day-to-day lives in the 'new normal' circumstances.

He has also said taht the government will keep a close check on the circumstances and will uodate the COVID-19 guidelines for school-goers as time passes by. "You know, we`ll look at the changing medical evidence as we go on. If we need to change the advice, then of course we will."

Also read| Boris Johnson to ask schools to reopen by September: Reports

Earlier this years, the Johnson government tried to reopen schools but was unable to due to incomplete preparations and protests from parents, school teachers and the opposition leaders.

The opposition leader, Keir Starmer, had labelled the government as "incompetent" this month after the PM's administration failed to use an effective algorithm to determine exam results.

While some parents are still hesitant about sending children back to schools, some have supported the decision. The PM has urged everyone to maintain social distance and carry out regular sanitisation to avoid infection from the novel coronavirus.