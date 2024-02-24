UK MP Anderson's rant on Sadiq Khan lands him in trouble, faces accusation of Islamophobia

United Kingdom's Conservative MP Lee Anderson is facing the accusation of Islamophobia and racism after he claimed that “Islamists have control” over London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan.



While speaking to GB News, Tory MP for Ashfield claimed that Khan had “given our capital city away to his mates”.



In his rant, which was aired on Friday (Feb 23), Anderson said, “I don’t actually believe that these Islamists have got control of our country, but what I do believe is they’ve got control of Khan and they’ve got control of London. Again, this stems with Khan, he’s actually given our capital city away to his mates."



“If you let Labour in through the back door, expect more of this and expect our cities to be taken over by these lunatics," he added. Lee Anderson’s comments are unambiguously racist and Islamophobic.



Rishi Sunak needs to immediately remove the whip.



If he is too weak, then people will take their own view of the modern Conservative Party. https://t.co/6DYZggSUHO — Anneliese Dodds (@AnnelieseDodds) February 23, 2024 × Also Read: UK authorities make record-breaking 5.7 tonnes cocaine seizure; drugs were found hidden in cargo of bananas

Leaders find Anderson’s comment “divisive and dangerous”

Khan, who was appointed to the position in May 2016, is the first Muslim mayor of London.



Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said that the comments made by Anderson were “divisive and dangerous”.



Taking to X, Streeting said, “The Conservatives have gone beyond the dogwhistle playbook of previous mayoral elections to outright racism and Islamophobia. Enough is enough. Is this really what your Party stands for @RishiSunak @RicHolden?”



Anderson has even faced criticism from his own party as Sajid Javid said that it is “a ridiculous thing to say” while responding to the rant.



Meanwhile, former Tory MP and Theresa May’s former chief of staff Gavin Barwell said, “A despicable slur on @SadiqKhan and Londoners. In his first speech as PM, @RishiSunak said he would “unite our country”. If he allows the likes of Anderson to spread hate and division like this, those words will be revealed as a sham.”

Watch: Recession hits UK as economy shrinks, negative growth triggers this Anderson was the Conservative party's deputy chair till January when he resigned over the vote on the Rwanda deportation policy of the government.



Labour’s shadow women and equalities secretary Anneliese Dodds, calling for immediate action from United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said, “Lee Anderson’s comments are unambiguously racist and Islamophobic. Rishi Sunak needs to immediately remove the whip. If he is too weak, then people will take their own view of the modern Conservative Party.”