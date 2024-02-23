UK authorities make record-breaking 5.7 tonnes cocaine seizure; drugs were found hidden in cargo of bananas

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) and Border Force said on Friday (Feb 23) that they seized 5.7 tonnes of cocaine from a port in southern England, which is believed to be the biggest-ever seizure of class A drugs in the United Kingdom (UK). In a statement, the NCA said the consignment of cocaine was found in a container at Southampton Port on February 8.

"Specialist Border Force officers were called in to carry out the search by the NCA, who identified the shipment through its Near Europe Task Force. The blocks of drugs were found hidden within a cargo of bananas which had been transported from South America," the statement said.

"NCA officers believe the haul was heading to the Port of Hamburg in Germany for onward delivery. Enquiries are ongoing with international partners across Europe with a view to identifying the criminal networks involved," it added.

What is the price of the seized drugs?

The NCA said on Friday that based on UK street-level prices the cocaine would likely have had an estimated value in excess of $570 million (£450 million). The agency's director Chris Farrimond said that this record-breaking seizure would represent a huge hit to the international organised crime cartels involved, denying them massive profits.

The agency's director Chris Farrimond said that this record-breaking seizure would represent a huge hit to the international organised crime cartels involved, denying them massive profits.

"While the destination for the consignment was continental Europe in this case, I have no doubt that a significant proportion would have ended up back here in the UK, being peddled by UK criminal gangs," Farrimond said.

Meanwhile, UK's Minister for Minister for Legal Migration and the Border Tom Pursglove said the seizure sent a clear message to criminals that they would be caught. "Our Border Force officers continue to work relentlessly to protect our borders and ensure the safety and security of the public,” Minister Pursglove said.

Which were the previous record-breaking seizures?