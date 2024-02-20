A startling discovery shook the shores of Cove Estate on Tobago as authorities stumbled upon a black plastic bag containing over a kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of cocaine, worth an estimated $75,000. The illegal stash was found "washed ashore," adding a layer of intrigue to an already perplexing situation unfolding in the vicinity.

The eerie coincidence of the cocaine washing up near the location where a mysterious barge capsized and leaked oil off the coast of Trinidad and Tobago has sparked widespread speculation.

The timing and proximity of these events have raised eyebrows, though authorities have yet to establish a direct link between the drug discovery and the maritime incident.

On February 7, an barge met an untimely fate as it capsized in the Caribbean waters near Tobago. Adding to the mystery, the vessel made no distress calls, and there were no signs of any crew on board.

The circumstances surrounding it remain shrouded in mystery, leaving authorities puzzled and the public intrigued.

Oil spill and maritime mishap

The maritime mishap took a grim turn as the capsized vessel began leaking oil into the pristine ocean waters, tarnishing Tobago's picturesque coastline.

At the peak of the tourist season, the sight of oil slicks marring the azure waters sent shockwaves through the community. Investigations revealed that at least two vessels, including the barge and a tugboat, were involved in the accident, further deepening the mystery.

The barge, reportedly tugged from Panama, appears to have been en route to Guyana before meeting its unfortunate fate. This revelation adds an international dimension to the saga, hinting at a larger network of maritime activities transcending national borders. The implications of such clandestine operations raise concerns about regional security and the efficacy of maritime surveillance measures.

