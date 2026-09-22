/UK's Manufacturing Africa programme unlocks over $630m investment, creates 21,400 jobs in Nigeria

Lagos, September 22, 2026 — The UK Government's Manufacturing Africa programme has helped Nigerian businesses raise more than $630 million in investment and create over 21,400 direct jobs, officials announced at an event in Lagos on Sunday.

British High Commissioner Pete Vowles and Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter joined business leaders, investors, government representatives and development partners to mark the milestone, which comes six years after the programme's launch in Nigeria. Over that period, Manufacturing Africa has backed 23 successful investment deals in the country, out of 72 investment opportunities it has supported since 2019.

The event also saw the launch of a new Fundraising Toolkit — a free digital resource designed to help Nigerian and other African businesses become investor-ready and navigate the often complex process of raising capital.

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A Resource Built on Real Deals

Unlike conventional fundraising guides, the toolkit draws directly on Manufacturing Africa's six years of investment facilitation work across Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania and Senegal. It compiles lessons from more than 300 investment opportunities and over 70 financial closes, incorporating insights from more than 23 international investors, including development finance institutions, private equity firms and impact investors.

Every framework, template and recommendation in the toolkit reflects how deals are actually structured, negotiated and closed across African markets, according to the programme.

The toolkit is available free of charge, requires no registration, and is currently offered in English at manufacturingafrica.org/fundraisingtoolkit.

Officials Hail Programme's Legacy

Speaking at the event, Deputy High Commissioner Jonny Baxter described the toolkit as one of the programme's most important legacies, noting it captures practical lessons from the businesses it has supported and will keep equipping Nigerian companies with tools and connections to raise capital even after the programme winds down. He said the partnership was strengthening UK-Nigeria ties while creating long-term growth opportunities for both countries.

High Commissioner Pete Vowles welcomed the way companies were coming together to work out how to access commercial finance, and said he was keen to see how businesses would put the new toolkit to use in helping others scale.

Thomas Pascoe, Team Leader for Manufacturing Africa, called the toolkit launch a major milestone, pointing to the 23 Nigerian businesses that have reached financial close with the programme's support, raising close to $630 million between them. He described the resource as a first of its kind in Africa, aimed at helping more businesses strengthen their investment readiness and engage investors with greater confidence.

About Manufacturing Africa

Manufacturing Africa is an investment readiness programme funded by the UK Government through the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO). Established in 2019, the programme aims to drive African economic growth by catalysing industry.

Across its six markets, the programme has helped mobilise more than £2 billion in foreign direct investment — surpassing its £1.2 billion target — and supported the creation of over 150,000 direct and indirect jobs, 43% of which benefit women. Working with implementing partners McKinsey & Company and BDO, Manufacturing Africa has supported more than 300 companies and built one of the continent's strongest manufacturing pipelines, with opportunities worth over £12 billion. The

programme has also assisted some of Africa's largest investors, including major DFIs and private equity funds operating in East and West Africa, in assessing deals.