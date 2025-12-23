/UK man charged with drugging wife, letting other men rape her for years; case echoes Gisèle Pelicot horror

In Britain, a man has been charged with drugging and raping his wife, enabling her sexual abuse at the hands of at least five other men. As per reports, the UK man, identified as 49-year-old Philip Young, committed dozens of offences against his former spouse, Joanne Young, who has waived her legal right to anonymity. The shocking case is reminiscent of a case that shocked the world in 2024: the sexual abuse of French woman Gisèle Pelicot.

Charges against Philip Young

Philip Young will appear at a court in Swindon, west of London, on Tuesday (Dec 23). He is being described as a white British national. Wiltshire Police said that he has been charged with dozens of offences, including multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with the intention to stupefy or overpower his victim, allowing sexual activity.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Along with this, he has been charged with the possession of indecent images of children and the possession of extreme images. The alleged offences happened over a period of 13 years, between 2010 and 2023, reports AFP.

Philip Young allegedly invited other men to sexually molest his wife

Alongside Young, five other men, aged 31 to 61, have been accused of charges including rape, sexual assault by penetration, and sexually touching Joanne Young during the same period.

Joanne Young waives her right to anonymity

In the UK, all victims of sexual offences are entitled to lifelong anonymity; however, the rape survivor, identified as Philip's ex-wife Joanne Young, has waived her legal right. Talking to the press, Wiltshire Police detective superintendent Geoff Smith said that the "victim in this case, Joanne, has taken the decision to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity".