UK initiates process to ban pro-Palestinian organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir over promoting terrorism

The United Kingdom is set to label the Sunni Islamist political organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir as a designated terrorist group.

Setting out the proposal, UK's interior minister James Cleverly on Monday (Jan 15) said that the government had initiated the process to impose a ban on the group claiming that it was anti-Semitic and also promoted "terrorism".

The organisation, which is dubbed as pro-Palestinian, is already banned in Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Pakistan and several Central Asian and Arab countries.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir is an anti-Semitic organisation that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling 7 October attacks (on Israel)," Cleverly said. I have made the decision to ban Hizb ut-Tahrir in the UK.



Their promotion and encouragement of the abhorrent attacks perpetrated by Hamas goes against everything our country stands for.



If agreed by the parliament, the British government's prohibition of the Sunni Islamist political group will come to the fore on Jan 19, placing it on par with al-Qaeda or ISIS.

The proscription would also make it an offence to back the group, endorse it, arrange its meetings or carry its logo in public. The ones violating these rules could face punishment of up to 14 years in jail.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir’s praise of the 7 October attacks and associated incidents, as well as describing Hamas as 'heroes' on their central website constitutes promoting and encouraging terrorism," a government statement said.

"Hizb ut-Tahrir has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and attacks against Jews more widely. The UK stands strongly against anti-Semitism and will not tolerate the promotion of terrorism in any form," it added.

Cleverly, as per the government's website, is authorised to proscribe an organisation under British law if the group is believed to be "concerned in terrorism, and it is proportionate to do".

Founded in 1953, the group has its headquarters in Lebanon and operates in at least 32 countries including the UK, United States, Canada and Australia, according to UK's Home Office.