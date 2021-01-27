UK coronavirus variant has spread to 70 countries: WHO

The World Health Organization(WHO) said today that new UK coronavirus variant has spread to 70 countries which is ten more than a week ago.

The UN health body said the new virus variant first found in South Africa had spread to eight more countries in the past week and is now present in 31 nations while another variant discovered in Brazil had spread to eight countries.

The WHO's revelation comes as the coronavirus cases worldwide crossed 100 million cases. The United States which is the worst-hit country due to the virus had passed 25 million confirmed cases last weekend with the death toll crossing 425, 400 deaths.

Britain which is the worst-hit country due to the virus recorded over 100,000 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the British government moved to quarantine travellers in hotels near airports for ten days after returning from 30 high-risk countries.

Amid a surge in cases in Germany, the government said it is considering almost completely stopping flights into the country.

With the death toll touching 2.1 million most nations in Europe are eager to boost their vaccination drive which has been hit by logistical problems.