UK consistently in the bottom 10% of nations in biodiversity intactness

A new study has revealed that almost half of Britain’s natural biodiversity has disappeared over the centuries. Farming and urban spread triggered by the industrial and agricultural revolutions are being blamed as major factors for this loss.

Scientists at London’s Natural History Museum have revealed that the UK is one of the worst-rated nations in the world.

Professor Andy Purvis, of the museum’s life science department, was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "Britain has lost more of its natural biodiversity than almost anywhere else in western Europe, the most of all the G7 nations and more than many other nations such as China."

The study will be used as a negotiator to prepare to begin online discussions for the UN biodiversity conference (Cop15) this week.

These talks will then be followed by an international biodiversity summit next April in Kunming in China.

The aim is to establish firm goals that would end the loss of wildlife.

Dr Adriana De Palma, a senior researcher at the museum said that the analysis found that the UK was consistently in the bottom 10 per cent of nations in terms of biodiversity intactness. This is because the agricultural and industrial revolutions started in the UK.

Across the UK, woods and grasslands have been ripped up and fields of single crops have been planted in their place.

Also, more than two-thirds of the UK is now used for agriculture and 8 per cent has been built on. This leaves very little room for nature.

The world’s overall biodiversity intactness is estimated at 75 per cent. This is significantly lower than the 90 per cent average considered to be a safe limit for ensuring the planet does not fall into an ecological recession.