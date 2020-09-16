UK brings back child trapped in Syria: Dominic Raab

Britain has successfully brought back a child who was trapped in Syria, out of dozens of such children who are trapped in the war-torn country.

The news was announced by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on twitter, who wrote, "Pleased we have been able to bring home a British child from Syria. As I have said previously, we assess each case carefully. Safely facilitating the return of orphans or unaccompanied British children, where possible, is the right thing to do."

However, no further details are expected to be revealed as the issue invoces a minor.

As per reports by various charities and government groups, close to 60 British children are trapped in Syria. The UK has been actively trying to get these children, many of whom are orphans, back to their home country.

The news was hugely welcomed in the country, especially after the recent criticism faced by the government for apparently efusing to help nationals including children to return home after they or their parents were accused of joining the Islamic State militant group.

Meanwhle, there has been no change in the existing policy of stripping off the citizenship of the locals who travel to Syria to support terrorist groups such as the IS.