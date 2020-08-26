US starts investigating 9 Pakistani terrorists held in Syria

The United States has started investigating Pakistani's role in the Islamic State movement in Syria after the Kurd Syrian Democratic Forces released a list of 29 names of Paksitanis are in custody.

This can, as per experts, complicate things for the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who is already stuck in the damage caused by his unsuccessful attempt to get two important FATF-linked legislations enacted

The list includes names of four Pakistanis who claim to have citizenship of countries such as Turkey and Sudan. Nine out of the 29 terrorists are women fighters.

The terrorists are being interrogated about their mission and their past connections with various terrorist groups. “The American security forces are currently interrogating these Pakistani nationals including who sent them to fight for IS in Syria and their past affiliations with terrorist groups like the Al Qaida or any other pan-Islamic group based in Pakistan. As the Pakistani deep state is involved with the so-called Islamic State of Khorasan Province in Afghanistan, the interrogation will also reveal its role if any,” said a counter-terror official in know of the list.

The terrorists were in Syria to fight for the so-called Islamic State, which is an ultra-onservative radical Sunni movement in Iraq and Syria, and has increased in the past decade.

Reports claim the terrorists are freelancers as the Islamic State does not hold any territory in Iraq or Syria.