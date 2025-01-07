The United Kingdom (UK) has made it illegal to own an

without an exemption certificate and in response, people have turned to owning an even more dangerous breed called the Cane Corso. This Italian breed weighs up to 50 kg belongs to the ancient Roman war dogs and is used as a guard dog. As per The Metro, some experts call this breed a "killing machine" due to the strength and protective instincts it possesses.

The breed is gradually becoming popular after it was shown owned by Love Island's Jack Fincham and by the English footballer Marcus Rashford. The preference is also building as the breed does not face any particular restrictions in the UK as XL Bully. Although there is no specific data available about how many people own the breed, canine behaviour specialists claim they are being seen more often than ever.

The owner of Canine Instructor Academy in Suffolk, Rob Alleyne, describes the breed as "an XL bully on steroids" and claims he and his colleagues witness cane Corso on streets more often than they used to.

"It's a killing machine and they've become much more popular now. The ban on XL bullies has just pushed people towards an even worse dog that doesn't need to be registered and God help us if they become too popular. I certainly know my trainees are now seeing more cane corso dogs in their own training classes than they used to," he told the news outlet.

He said that it feels like history is repeating itself as the same scenario had occurred for a pit bull terrier. He said that when pitbull terrier was banned, people replaced it with another breed far more dangerous than it.

"They just made a new one worse than the preceding one: the XL bully. And then if we ban the cane corso, people will just go out and get something else," he told the Times.

Bill Lambert, a spokesman for the Kennel Club, told The Metro: "Lots of families enjoy owning larger breeds or types of dogs, and many may now be looking for a pet that is broadly similar to an XL bully but not a banned type, without any ill intentions. Any dog can make a wonderful family pet if bred, trained and socialised properly - and with a larger dog, owners need to understand their pet's size, strength and exercise needs and be able to accommodate these responsibly."

He added that such powerful dogs can be used to train people with the aim of some illicit crimes and banning these breeds will make people find another one with more danger.

