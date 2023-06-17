UAE to celebrate International Yoga Day at Dubai's Port Rashid

Dubai's Port Rashid is set to host the annual mega Yoga celebrations as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) continues its tradition of honouring the International Day of Yoga. This year, the celebrations will take place at Port Rashid, a location that holds historical significance due to its long-standing trade connections with India's Kerala.

The UAE has embraced Yoga's universal appeal, and the event will feature various activities, including Yoga sessions onboard INS Brahmaputra, in which Indian Navy Sailors will participate. The presence of INS Brahmaputra, an Indian naval ship, further strengthens the maritime bond between India and the UAE. Leading the celebrations will be Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Minister of Tolerance in the UAE, and Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian ambassador to the UAE, both of whom have been actively involved in promoting Yoga.

Last year, the Yoga celebrations in the UAE took place at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, highlighting the growing popularity of this ancient practice in the region. Yoga has garnered significant interest in West Asia, with neighbouring Saudi Arabia even establishing its own national yoga team. Impressively, the Saudi Yoga Team achieved commendable success at the 2nd Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship, securing five medals, including a gold, three silver, and a bronze.

Originating in India, Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that emphasizes the union of body and consciousness. The word "yoga" derives from Sanskrit and signifies the act of joining or uniting. Recognizing its numerous benefits, the United Nations proclaimed June 21st as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014, through resolution 69/131. The proposal for this day was put forth by India and gained the endorsement of an unprecedented 175 member states.