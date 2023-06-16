Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse banned in Saudi Arabia and UAE

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has joined a long list of movies that have been banned in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over LGBTQ content. The film that has been raking in outstanding numbers from around the world has faced a backlash in the UAE and other Middle Eastern nations over showing a trans flag.

The movie, which is a sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was scheduled to release on the big holiday weekend of Eid Al Adha on June 22. However, the movie has not been able to clear the censorship requirements.

No particular reason has been given for the release ban. But sources suggest that the movie has not been granted a release certificate because it shows a rainbow flag in one of the scenes.

The scene in question shows a pride flag in Gwen Stacy's room that reads 'Protect Trans Kids'. Meanwhile, talking about Gwen's identity, it has not been cleared in the movie, but fans have their own theories that Miles' friend might be transgender.

While there has been no official announcement, but the people, who have already pre-booked tickets, have been told that the movie is not being released, as per the Mirror.

One devastated fan wrote on Twitter, ''The UAE literally banned the new Spider-Man movie cause a trans flag was in it for literally 3 seconds. Like just delete the scene and move on. I was so excited to watch it too.''

This may not be a shock for many, as this is not the first time that a Hollywood movie has faced a ban over LGBTQ content in Middle East nations. Earlier, movies like Lightyear, Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, and West Side Story, among others, missed their dates in the region. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Box office The film has opened with outstanding box office numbers worldwide and gotten a thunderous response from the audience worldwide. With staggering $120.5 million, the Spidey movie has become the second biggest opening of the year, behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie which earned $146 million. However, the film has passed the $400 million mark at the global box office in the first two weeks of its release.

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the script of the movie is penned by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

WION's film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat called the movie, a dazzlingly spectacular multiversal adventure.

The review reads, ''A lot like the original, the sequel is a true cinematic marvel, proving that when it comes to superhero cinema, there's no parallel universe quite like the Spider-Verse. These movies really do blow everything else out of the water, and do it with flamboyance. While the wow factor does not match the original, for me anyway, in some ways it is a better and grander experience. Except for a very small caveat that I will talk about later, I found Across the Spider-Verse pretty much flawless.'' Read more here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE