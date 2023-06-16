Prince Harry and Meghan's lucrative podcast deal ends as Spotify parts ways with the couple

In a joint statement released by Harry and Meghan's company and Spotify, it has been confirmed that the streaming giant and the royal couple have decided to part ways, effectively ending their lucrative podcast deal. Spotify also announced that it would not be renewing Meghan's podcast, Archetypes, which aired for 12 episodes from August 2022, for a second season. The original contract, estimated to be worth $25 million (£18 million), was established in late 2020 and was one of the significant commercial agreements the couple ventured into after stepping down from their royal duties and relocating to the United States. What is Archetype podcast?

The podcast's official description reads, "Archetypes with Meghan - a podcast where we investigate, dissect, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back."

When the podcast deal was initially announced, Prince Harry expressed his hope that it would provide a platform for diverse perspectives and unheard voices. Archetypes, hosted by Meghan, featured discussions with prominent figures such as Serena Williams and Mariah Carey, delving into the stereotypes faced by women. One episode also featured India's Deepika Padukone. Other women featured on the podcast include Mindy Kaling, Jenny Slate, Constance Wu, Paris Hilton, and more.

Spotify and Archewell Studio's statements

A statement from Spotify and Archewell Audio, the couple's content creation label, expressed pride in the series they created together. In December, Archetypes received the top podcast award at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, a recognition celebrated by Meghan, who expressed her passion for the creative process and engaging conversations with inspiring guests.

She said "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them. It has been such a labour of love."

According to an Archewell spokesperson quoted by The Wall Street Journal, Meghan is currently exploring opportunities to develop content for the Archetypes audience on another platform. Is Spotify's decision driven by 'strategic realignment'? Spotify's decision to end the podcast deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex follows its recent announcement of cutting 200 jobs in its podcast division as part of a strategic realignment, after a period of significant investment in the medium.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE