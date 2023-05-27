Meghan Markle's claim of being objectified on Deal or No Deal shut down by show official

Meghan Markle's claim that she was objectified on the Deal or No Deal sets has been shut down by the show's official. Lucas Green is the chief content officer of the production company that backs the popular reality show. While speaking to Variety, Lucas Green reacted to the claim that the show objectified bimbos.

Green told the outlet, "No, but we are constantly evolving the format so that it isn’t the same show it was 15-plus years ago."

Green continued, "A lot of work goes into modernizing our formats to ensure they represent our values as a company and wider society. The UK version, for example, will continue to use members of the public from all walks of life to open the boxes (instead of models)."



In October last year, Markle had opened up about her time on the show Deal or No Deal as a briefcase model in an episode of Archetypes podcast with guest Paris Hilton.



The Duchess of Sussex said she quit the game show after a year because she was "objectified."

"I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," Markle said. "I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance."

She claimed that the women featured as models on the show would get spray tans and apply false eyelashes before walking on stage. "There was a very cookie-cutter idea of precisely what we should look like," Markle shared.