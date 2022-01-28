UAE summons people after videos appear on social media of missile interception

UAE summoned several people who shared footage of Houthi rebel attacks on Abu Dhabi amid national security concerns.

The public prosecutor's office said that social media videos on its forces intercepting missiles by Houthi rebels were against the country's "national security and stability".

The prosecutor said the state will take legal action against those who had sent the videos on social media. Abu Dhabi had said it had shot down two ballistic missiles fired by Huthis with no casualties reported.

The missiles were reportedly shot down by US Patriot interceptors as several people sent videos on social media. The Houthis had earlier launched a drone and missile strike on Abu Dhabi in which two Indians were killed as the Saudi-led coalition launched an attack on Yemen.

The rebels who are reportedly aligned with Iran have stepped up attacks on UAE and Saudi Arabia in the past year even as the United Nations has urged de-escalation of the seven-year war.

The Saudi-led coalition had intervened in Yemen in 2015 after the rebels captured capital Sanaa and aligned with former president Saleh who was forced to step down after the 2011 uprising.

The Houthis gained early success as they captured the Red Sea port of Hodeida even as President Hadi fled to Aden on Yemen's south coast.

After Hadi crossed over to Saudi Arabia the conflict escalated with Saudi-led coalition conducting airstrikes on the Houthis. In 2019, the rebels had hit Saudi Arabia's oilfields as the fighting escalated.

