Typhoon Talim makes landfall in southern China as authorities evacuate thousands

Continuing the trend of extreme climatic conditions across the globe, typhoon Talim made landfall in China late Monday (July 17) evening, forcing authorities to cancel flights, trains, issue flood warnings and order people to stay indoors.

The typhoon made landfall around 10:20 pm, local time in Zhanjiang city of Guangdong province. According to the Guangdong weather bureau, the top wind speed near the centre of the typhoon was clocked at around 136.8 kph or 85 mph.

Authorities informed that the country's second-highest warning level, the orange alert had already been issued. Nearly 230,000 individuals in Guangdong were successfully evacuated while 8,000 workers from fish farms were brought ashore.

Watch | Typhoon Talim landfall at Zhanjiang on South China Coast × The meteorological department has predicted gale-force winds to continue with exceptionally heavy rains of 250-280 mm (9.8-11 inches) on the southwestern coast of Guangxi and northern Hainan Island. Parts of Guangxi were told to brace for flash floods through Tuesday.

The state media reports warned that 'violent' waves as tall as six to nine metres (20 to 30 feet) were expected to slam northern parts of the South China Sea through Tuesday (July 18). Nearly 5,000 members of the city's emergency response and rescue teams have been mobilised in case of an emergency. Tourists have been advised to leave outlying islands while airports continue to face disruptions.

Prior to the typhoon making landfall, at least 1,000 people were evacuated in the Yunfu city of the province. Meanwhile, Asia's financial hub Hong Kong came to a standstill when trading on the $5.2 trillion stock market was cancelled due to the storm disruptions. Global warming and its consequences While the southern region of the country braves the flood-like condition, the northwest has been scorching with extreme heat. On Sunday, the mercury hit 52.2 degrees Celsius in Sanbao township, located in Xinjiang's Tupan Depression, a July record for the region.

The previous record was set in 2015 near Ayding in the depression. Tupan Depression is a vast basin of sand dunes and dried-up lakes. It is more than 150 metres below sea level.

(With inputs from agencies)