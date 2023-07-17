China records 52.2 Celsius temperature in arid northwest

A town in China registered a temperature of more than 52 degree Celsius (126 Fahrenheit) on Sunday (July 16), according to a report by state media. This is a new record for a country that was battling minus-50C weather just six months ago.

Mercury hit 52.2 degree Celsius in Sanbao township. The town is in China's arid northwest in Xinjiang's Tupan Depression. The news of the record-breaking temperature was reported on Monday by the state-run Xinjiang Daily. The record heat is likely to persist for at least another five days.

The temperature recorded on Sunday broke a previous record of 50.3 degree Celsius. The previous record was set in 2015 near Ayding in the depression. Tupan Depression is a vast basin of sand dunes and dried-up lakes. It is more than 150 metres below sea level.

Since the month of April, countries across the Asian continent have been hit by record-breaking heat. This has raised concerns about the countries' ability to adapt to a rapidly changing climate. Climate experts reportedly say that the goal of limiting long-term global temperature increase limited to 1.5 degree Celsius is out of reach.

Prolonged months of high temperatures in China have affected power grids and crops. Concerns of a possible repeat of last year's drought are mounting. The drought was the most severe in 60 years.

China is no stranger to dramatic swings in temperatures across the seasons, but the swings are getting wider.

On January 22, temperatures in Mohe, a city in northeastern Heilongjiang province, plunged to minus 53C, according to the local weather bureau, smashing China's previous all-time low of minus 52.3C set in 1969.

Since then, central China has seen the heaviest rains in a decade. These have ravaged wheat fields in an area which is famously known as the country's granary.

This week, the United States and China are looking to rekindle efforts to fight global warming, with US special climate envoy John Kerry in Beijing holding talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua.

(With inputs from agencies)

