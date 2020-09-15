Two rockets fired from Gaza as Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign Trump-brokered accords

As Israel, UAE, Bahrain signed the landmark US-brokered peace accords, two rockets were fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into Israel on Tuesday.

Also Read: Five or six countries coming along very quickly, says Trump on peace deal with Israel

At least two people were wounded in Israel by rocket fire, reports said. One missile was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system, the Army said.

UAE foreign minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Bahrain foreign minister Abdullatif al-Zayani and Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu signed the bilateral accords at the White House and signed a joint declaration along with Trump.

"After decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East," Trump said at the ceremony, adding, "We're here this afternoon to change the course of history."

"This day is a pivot of history, it heralds a new dawn of peace," Netanyahu said at the ceremony.

Palestinians protested against the Israeli normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain as the White House hosted the signing ceremony.

Protesters clutching the Palestinian flags and wearing blue face masks rallied in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Hebron and in the Gaza Strip.