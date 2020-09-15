Five or six countries coming along very quickly, says Trump on peace deal with Israel

US President Donald Trump while hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE and Bahrain leaders hinted at more countries set to join peace deal with Israel.

Watch:

"We're very far down the road with about five countries, five additional countries," Trump said, adding, "We'll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly, we're already talking to them."

Also Read: I have no problem in selling F-35 fighters to UAE: Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates had arrived on Tuesday at the White House to sign historic accords aimed at normalising ties with Israel.

"Historic day for peace in the Middle East," tweeted Trump ahead of the meeting, "more countries to follow!" wrote the US leader.

"We've had great talks with Saudi Arabia. I think their mind is very open," the US president added.

"We're here this afternoon to change the course of history," Trump said, adding," after decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East."

"This day is a pivot of history, it heralds a new dawn of peace," Netanyahu said at the ceremony while asserting that the new peace momentum could end Arab-Israeli conflict "once and for all".