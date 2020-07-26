Two police officers arrested over 'shooting incident' and police brutality in Kenya

Two police officers have been arrested in Kenya after an apparent "shooting incident" took place in the eastern ciuntry of Garissa.

An investigation has been initiated in the matter which will be conducted by The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), a body which was set up to investigate cases of police brutality.

The national police issued a statement on Sunday which explained that the the two arrested officers were involved in a shooting incident which took place at the popular Soko Ng`ombe market within the Garissa Township.

"The inspector general has equally directed the directorate of criminal investigations to carry out forensic analysis on the firearms used by the officers," the statement read.

The matter came to light after Garissa member of parliament Aden Duale released a statement on twitter alleging that the two police officers were involved in shooting of Aden Abdi Madobe and Muhiyadin Adow Shibin during an "arrest mission".

This is not the first time such an incident has come to light. Similar cases of police brutality have been highlighted earlier too in Kenya.