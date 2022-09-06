Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army during separate raids in West Bank

The Palestinian health ministry said on Monday that two Palestinian men were killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank during two different incidents, according to the state news agency. The report identified the victims as 25-year-old Samer Khaled and 26-year-old Yazan Affaneh.

While Khaled lived in the al-Ain refugee camp in Nablus, Affaneh was from Umm al-Sharayet.

The Palestinian health ministry had earlier expressed concern about the number of deaths in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in 2022 as the death toll when it comes to Palestinians rose to 140. The conflicts between the army and Palestinians have also increased resulting in greater casualties on both sides.

According to the Wafa news agency, Khaled was killed by the Israeli forces after conflict broke out during a raid on the Balata refugee camp in Nablus. When no official statement was issued from Israel, the authorities confirmed that the raid did take place and a number of people were arrested.

“During the operation, the forces responded by firing after a shot was fired at them,” the army tweeted.

On the other hand, Affaneh was killed during army operations in el-Bireh which were aimed at “confiscating funds that were suspected to be destined for terrorism”, according to the army.

“Confrontations erupted in some areas of the West Bank, during which stones were thrown and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the soldiers, who responded by using means to suppress and disperse the demonstrations,” an army spokesperson said during explaining the raids in Umm al-Sharayet.