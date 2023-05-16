Archaeologists find two new skeletons of males at excavation site in Pompeii

Archaeologists at Pompeii on Tuesday found two new skeletons of male victims who possibly perished during the earthquake that accompanied mega eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79. The devastating volcanic eruption buried the Italian city in ash. It is being estimated that the two males were aged 55 when alive. The skeletons were found in recent excavations at Pompeii's "Chaste Lovers" block of buildings.

Experts say that these men were killed after a wall in the room they were taking shelter in collapsed as a result of the earthquake. One of the skeletons had an arm raised as if in defence.



The earthquake struck after huge blast from Mount Vesuvius caused the city of Pompeii to be covered with volcanic ash. This preserved the bodies of many of its residents.

Till now, the remains of more than 1000 people have been uncovered throughout the site.



The two newly discovered victims "probably died due to multiple traumas caused by the collapse of part of the building", the Pompeii archaeological park said in a statement on Tuesday.

They were found in what is believed to be a storeroom inside the "Chaste Lovers" block, where colourful frescoes and skeletons of mules who worked the millstones for grain have been uncovered in the past.

One of the skeletons wore a ring on his left hand. The skeletons were found lying on their side with legs curled up.

Archaeologists estimate that 15 to 20 per cent of Pompeii's population died in the eruption, mostly from thermal shock as a giant cloud of gases and ash covered the city.

As documented in letters by Roman author Pliny the Younger, earthquakes before and after the eruption also took their toll.

"Among the causes of death, the collapse of buildings, in some cases due to earthquakes that accompanied the eruption, proved to be lethal," the statement said.

Pompeii's director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said modern technology was helping archaeologists "better understand the hell that completely destroyed the city of Pompeii in two days, killing many inhabitants: children, women and men".

Traces of what is believed to be a cloth bundle were found next to one of the victims, containing necklace beads and coins.

Inside the room was an amphora and a collection of bowls and jugs, while an adjacent room contained a home shrine in the form of a fresco, and a narrow bathroom with a toilet.

In the room where the men were found, part of a wall had collapsed, hitting one of the victims "whose raised arm perhaps refers to the tragic image of a vain attempt to protect himself from falling masonry", the park said.

(With inputs from agencies)

