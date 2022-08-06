Two Myanmar models face up to 15 years in jail for posting 'obscene' videos

Two well-known Myanmar models — Nang Mwe San and Thinzar Wint Kyaw — were arrested and charged with “harming culture and dignity” for posting a number of intimate videos online. The junta said on Friday that they allegedly “distributed paid pornographic photos and videos that could … harm Myanmar culture and dignity,” according to AFP. The statement added that both models have been posting these videos on Exantria and Onlyfans in the past few months.

Due to the nature of the charges, both the models were booked under the electronics transactions law, and they face up to fifteen years in prison. The junta confirmed it to AFP and also said that the actions were “without the modesty which should be maintained by Myanmar women”.

Since taking power in 2021 following a military coup, the junta has said that they will be looking to maintain the “traditional culture” of Myanmar. As a result, there have been a lot of crackdowns when it comes to content online and also censorship in a number of entertainment sectors.

Others who were posting content on similar websites and “harming Myanmar women’s shame and modesty will be found out and effective action will be taken against them,” the official statement said.

Both the models have been facing a number of official actions since 2019. Nang Mwe San had her medical licence revoked by the Myanmar Medical Council over her online content. On the other hand, Thinzar Wint Kyaw was detained during her travel to an ethnic area governed by rebels.

(With inputs from agencies)