‘Two mugs of boiling water…pieces of disgusting bread’: Navalny tells top court about harsh prison conditions

In his second appearance from one of the harshest Russian prisons known as the Arctic “Polar Wolf” penal colony, jailed opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday (Jan 11) spoke about the brutal conditions he has been enduring at the Siberian facility.

Harsh conditions of Arctic prison

The 47-year-old was seen wearing a black prison uniform and standing behind bars in a small, bare room from where he addressed the supreme court in Moscow.

The appearance also comes a day after he was seen for the first time since he was transferred last month from a prison in Melekhovo, east of Moscow to the “Polar Wolf” colony following a reported three-week journey by road and rail.

During the hearing, Navalny complained about the meal timings being too short and limited to 10 minutes and freezing temperatures.

“I get two mugs of boiling water and two pieces of disgusting bread. I want to drink this boiling water normally and eat this bread. I have 10 minutes to eat. And I am forced to choke on this boiling water.”

“It is impossible to eat in 10 minutes,” the Russian opposition leader told the supreme court judge.

He also spoke about the freezing conditions of the punishment cell saying that people choose newspapers there to not freeze. “The punishment cell is often a very cold place,” said Navalny.

He added, “Do you know why people choose a newspaper there? To cover themselves. Because with a newspaper…it is much warmer to sleep for example than without one. And so you need a newspaper so as not to freeze.”

Navalny also claimed that his religious rights were being violated in the prison since authorities limit inmates to one book at a time.

According to the regulations, he said “I am allowed to have 10 books. I need 2 books to practice my religion. One book is not enough for me, it directly violates my religious rights.”

Navalny also alleged that this rule was to prevent the study of Islam and that “some restrictions are constantly being invented,” such as a ban on Muslim rosary beads. Whereas a Christian cross is allowed, he claimed.

Navalny’s arguments have reportedly prompted a detailed discussion with the judge and a representative of the justice ministry on prison libraries, meal arrangements and cell furnishings.

Navalny’s arguments

The Kremlin critic has often used these hearings as a way to defy Russian authorities as well as demonstrate resilience and maintain a link to the outside world despite the harsh conditions being imprisoned.

During his first appearance on Wednesday (Jan 10), Navalny cracked jokes and even drew laughter from the judge when he asked if the Melekhovo colony threw a party to celebrate his departure and if it included karaoke.

The Russian opposition leader is serving sentences totalling more than 30 years on a range of charges.