Kremlin critic Navalny makes appearance on TV screen in prison, first time since moving to new jail

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny appeared on TV screen during a court hearing on Wednesday (Jan 10) for the first time since being imprisoned by Russian authorities.

Navalny was transferred to a “special regime” penal colony, the highest security level of prisons in Russia, above the Arctic Circle last month. Previously, he had been imprisoned in the Vladimir region of central Russia, about 230 kilometres (140 miles) east of Moscow.

During the hearing, where Navalny appeared via a video link, he joked if the prison department in Melekhovo had staged a naked party, referring to the gathering of scantily clad celebrities in Moscow last month that turned into a major scandal.

In a message relayed on his Telegram app, Navalny said he had been shunted to a punishment cell for his attitude over a minor infraction.

”The thought that Putin will be satisfied with sticking me into a barracks in the far north and will stop torturing me in the punishment confinement was not only cowardly but naive as well,” he said in his usual sardonic manner.

"It has not been colder than -32°C yet. Nothing quite invigorates you like a walk in Yamal at 6:30 in the morning," he said in the message.

"Even at this temperature, you can walk for more than half an hour only if you manage to grow a new nose, new ears and new fingers."

Navalny mentioned a scene from the Academy-nominated 2015 film, The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio. In the movie, DiCaprio's character shelters himself in the carcass of a horse.

"I don't think that would have worked here. A dead horse would freeze in 15 minutes," said Navalny, referring to the scene. "We need an elephant here, a hot elephant, a fried one."

Case against Navalny

Navalny was sentenced in August last year to an additional 19 years in prison on top of the 11 1/2 years he was already serving.

Navalny, who denies all charges against him is a former lawyer and gained popularity by publicly criticising the elite who are said to be close to President Vladimir Putin.