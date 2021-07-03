Two more victims found in Florida's building collapse; 22 dead, 126 missing

Two more people have been found in the rubble a few days after a building collapsed in Florida, taking the death toll to 22.

After hours-long search, the firefighters were able to pull out the bodies of two victims, including a seven-year-old daughter of a Miami firefighter.

The authorities have now decided to demolish the rest of the building which is still standing. "Our top priority remains search and rescue. I want to be very clear about that," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. "We're still evaluating all possible impacts and determining the best timeline to actually begin the demolition."

When the building collapsed, nearly 200 people were reported missing. Out of the remaining 188 missing people, many have been now reported found, assumably in the nearby areas, dropping the toll of missing people to 126.

The search and rescue mission was briefly put on hold due to safety concerns of the pile of debris in Surfside near Miami Beach. The operation was resumed in the later half of the day.

In addition to the search and rescue mission, authorities are also conducting inspection of buildings in the area. A condo building in North Miami Beach was also recently ordered to be closed after officials concluded it was following unsafe structural and electrical conditions.

