Two men take dead body to post office in Ireland. Find out why

In a bizarre incident, two men carried a dead body to a post office in County Carlow of Ireland to claim his pension on Friday morning.

At about 11.30 am, one of the men entered the post office. He tried to collect a pension payment for an older man, the Irish Times reported.

But he was refused and the staff also informed him that the pensioner should be present for the money to be handed over.

Soon after, the man returned with two other men. One of them was in his 60s and appeared to be supported by the other two. The younger men asked for his pension payment.

After a woman, who became suspicious, raised an alarm, the men fled the scene and abandoned the man’s body. No cash was handed over to them.

The deceased man was reportedly well known to the men, who had brought him to the post office.

An investigation has been started in the incident. Gardaí, state police force of the Republic of Ireland, said that they are investigating “all the circumstances surrounding the unexplained death of an elderly male in the Carlow area”.

A post-mortem will also be conducted.

