Russia looks to replace Ukraine govt with pro-Moscow administration, claims UK

The Ukraine-Russia tensions continue to rise unabatedly. Now, the UK government has claimed that Russia looks to replace government of Ukraine with a pro-Moscow administration.

It also said that the potential candidate may be former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevheniy Murayev. He heads a small pro-Russian party Nashi. It does not have a single seat in Ukraine's parliament.

Several other politicians of Ukraine, who have links with intelligence services of Russia, have been named by Britain's Foreign Office.

It is still unclear how Russia may install a friendly government in Ukraine, as per the UK.

The claim is based on an intelligence assessment and has not been supported by any evidence.

This comes as a war of words continue between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

The information "shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking," UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

The foreign secretary urged Russia to "de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy," and reiterated Britain's view that "any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs."

