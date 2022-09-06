Two dead in Fairview wildfire in Southern California

The US state of California is once again battling major wildfires as hot, sultry, and windy conditions continue to make rescue operations tougher. Reportedly, two people died on Monday after a wildfire broke out in the southern part of the state.

The fire, nicknamed Fairview Fire started on Monday, shortly after 2 PM, and rapidly grew from there. According to reports, the fire had spread to an area of over 2,000 acres, engulfing the city of Hemet.

Over 5000 homes have been evacuated as the emergency rescue workers work around the clock to minimise damage to life and property. However, only five per cent of the fire had been contained so far.

"All these fires now have receptive fuel beds to burn. Now, when anything gets started it has that potential for exponential growth in a short period of time just because everything is so tinder dry." California Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie was quoted as saying by CNN.

Last month it was the McKinney wildfire that wreaked havoc across the state. Reportedly, four people were killed in the blaze and thousands were displaced.

According to local news reports, families of the victims have sued an Oregon-based utility company providing power in the northern part of the state for sparking the fire.

"There's nothing anyone has seen that would lead us to believe that the McKinney Fire started with anything other than power lines." an attorney representing the families stated.

With thermometers logging highs of over 110 Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in some places, forecasters have issued an excessive heat warning for most of California, as well as parts of Nevada and Arizona.

As reported by WION, to battle the extreme heat, the state has set up 40 cooling centres. These centres, offering shelter in air-conditioned rooms and cold drinks during the heat of the day have been established in libraries, recreation and park facilities, and senior living facilities.

Asking households to conserve power and turn up their thermostats to help reduce power demand, the operator of California's creaking electricity grid last Friday called a third consecutive "Flex Alert."

