California governor declares emergency in some parts amid raging wildfire

California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered a state of emergency in some parts as a major bush fire near Yosemite National Park led to a large wildfire.

Reports claim the Oak Fire which started on Friday spread rapidly on Saturday as authorities gave evacuation orders for nearly 6,000 people living in the area.

Reports claimed the fire spread through Mariposa County overnight and expanded to Sierra National Forest destroying vehicles as firefighters struggled to contain the blaze.

The wildfire has already destroyed 6,555 acres of land as Mariposa authorities issued evacuation orders and said the fire was "extreme". The US has been experiencing a scorching heatwave in the past few days.

Reports claim over 500 firefighters have been working in the area aided by aircraft in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

