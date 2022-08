The US state of California is battling major wildfires as hot, sultry and windy weather continues to make the rescue operations even tougher. More than 51,000 acres of land has been already burned. The McKinney wildfire in California's Klamath national forest, which started on Friday has become the latest thorn in the head of rescue operations. More than 2,000 people have been told to evacuate their houses and take their livestock away from the area of the blaze.