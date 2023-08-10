Two dead after shelling in Russian border region; northeast Ukraine town urges evacuations

Ukrainian shelling killed at least two people and injured two others in the Russian border region of Bryansk on Thursday (August 10). The governor of the region, Alexander Bogomaz, said earlier that one man had died but later announced another person was killed.

"At present, two civilians have been killed by the Ukrainian armed forces," he said on social media. Reports have mentioned that the attack took place in the Russian village of Chausy, some five kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

This comes on the same day when Ukraine urged civilians near the northeastern front line to evacuate amid Russia's ramp-up of an assault to capture the territory. The region was already once seized during the war, which started last year on February 24.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region were liberated by Kyiv's forces last September, but Moscow has since pushed back on the region.

The city administration said, "Given the difficult security situation and the increasing amount of shelling by Russian terrorist forces in the Kupiansk community, you have the opportunity to evacuate to a safer place." The administration named 37 settlements wedged between the town and Russian lines.

It further noted that the residents could evacuate to Kharkiv, which is around 90 kilometres west, where they would have the option to move to safer regions.

Ukrainian officials say that substantial Russian reinforcements have turned the northern front in the eastern Kharkiv region into the "epicentre" of hostilities, but that Ukrainian defences are holding.

Ruslan Muzychuk, who is the National Guard spokesman, told Ukrainian television on Thursday that "the Kupiansk direction remains the epicentre of hostilities, where the enemy is concentrating its main efforts".

Muzychuk added, "The number of enemy forces and means and its recent activation in this area of the front are aimed at trying to turn the tide in this section of the front."

He further said that the Russians had brought in airborne assault units "and they have been reinforced by tank units, which, with the support of aviation and artillery, are attempting to assault the positions of Ukrainian defenders".

He said, "In recent weeks, more than 50 air attacks have been taking place every day, and sometimes more than 80."

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

