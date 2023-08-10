Russia claims 11 Ukrainian drones downed near Crimea, two more heading towards Moscow shot

Russia's defence ministry on Thursday (August 10) said that 11 Ukrainian drones were downed near Crimea overnight, as well as two drones which were flying toward the capital Moscow were shot down.

"Two UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) flying in the direction of the city of Moscow were destroyed," said the ministry in a statement. "Near the city of Sevastopol, two UAVs were hit by on-duty anti-aircraft defence equipment, another 9 were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed in the Black Sea before reaching the target," it added.

The ministry stated that no reports of casualties or damage emerged from any of the affected areas. The strikes take place a day after Russia claimed two Ukrainian combat drones which were moving in the direction of Moscow were shot down, making it the fourth attack that took place near the capital city in a week.

Till a series of attacks in recent months, Moscow was not being targeted during the conflict in Ukraine, which started more than a year ago. However, the Russia-annexed Crimean peninsula has faced several strikes amid the hostilities and has witnessed more frequent attacks in recent weeks.

On Saturday, Russia said that a drone was downed over the ocean near Sevastopol, which was the base of its Black Sea fleet. In July, an ammunition depot was blown up by the Ukrainian drone strikes on Crimea and the bridge across the Kerch Strait, which linked Russia's mainland to the peninsula was damaged.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last month warned that "war" was coming to Russia, as the country's "symbolic centres and military bases" were becoming targets.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos

