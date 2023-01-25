Two Britons went to Ukraine to help deliver humanitarian aid, now found dead

Two Britons who went to Ukraine last March as volunteers have now been declared dead by their family members. The duo went missing earlier this month while travelling to the war-torn eastern regions of Ukraine. The UK volunteers have been identified as 48-year-old Andrew Bagshaw and 28-year-old Christopher Parry. Ukraine Police said they lost contact with them on January 9 while they were heading to the town of Soledar, in the eastern Donetsk region. Bagshaw’s family said his car was hit by a Russian artillery shell while he attempted to save an elderly woman in an area of intense military action.

Who was Andrew Bagshaw? The UK volunteer now declared dead in Ukraine

As per New Zealand media reports, Andrew Bagshaw, a resident of New Zealand, was involved in delivering humanitarian aid to the war-torn areas of eastern Ukraine. His family informed the media that Bagshaw was a scientific researcher in genetics but he chose to volunteer as an aid worker.

Now, Bagshaw’s mortal remains will be dispatched to New Zealand, where his family is living. His family said in a statement, “Andrew selflessly took many personal risks and saved many lives; we love him and are very proud indeed of what he did.”

Christopher Parry: The second volunteer to lose his life in Ukraine

Parry’s family released a separate statement through the British foreign office. The family told he was a software engineer and loved rock climbing, cycling, running and skydiving. He was fond of travelling around the world. The statement by his family read, “His selfless determination in helping the old, young and disadvantaged there has made us and his larger family extremely proud.”

Russia’s Wagner Group found the dead bodies first?

Concerns about the duo’s well-being were raised after the chief of Russia’s Wagner Group said on January 11 that the dead body of one of the two missing volunteers was recovered from Soledar.