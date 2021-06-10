Two Australian states on COVID-19 alert after infected woman's interstate travel

Two Australian states are on COVID-19 alert after an infected woman and her husband travelled from Victoria, the epicentre of the country's latest outbreak, through the states of New South Wales and into Queensland, visiting dozens of sites en route.

Authorities in New South Wales and Queensland are rushing to trace close contacts and locate virus hotspots, officials said on Thursday. The couple may face criminal charges for breaching COVID-19 border restrictions.

The 44-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 once in Queensland, authorities said late on Wednesday, and her husband has since tested positive.

Queensland state Health Minister Yvette D'Ath told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday that the couple's tests suggested they were likely at the end of their infectious period. Queensland has issued alerts for parts of the Sunshine Coast, a popular tourist spot, and two regional areas.

On Thursday, Victoria reported four new locally acquired cases, versus one case a day earlier, taking the total infections in the latest outbreak to 90. The new cases, all from the same household, come as Melbourne prepares to come out of a two-week lockdown on Thursday night, although some curbs on travel and gatherings remain.