Twitter Verified account unfollows everyone amid confusion over the blue check mark

As of Friday (April 7), the Twitter Verified handle has unfollowed all accounts in what is being seen as the microblogging platform’s move to revoke legacy verified accounts getting underway. This also comes amid confusion over the Twitter revoking legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks for those who still had them but were not paying for a Twitter Blue subscription which was supposed to take place starting April 1, the company had previously said in a statement.

According to reports, ‘Twitter Verified’ account followed some 420,000 legacy verified accounts. Earlier, notable Twitter accounts used to receive their blue check mark once the Twitter Verified handle followed them.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” Twitter’s official account had previously stated its official handle. However, the company has not revealed how it will deal with the accounts of people who have “notable” mentioned on it.

As of now, only individual Twitter users who will have verified blue check marks are those paying for Twitter Blue, which in the United States cost around $8 a month on the web and $11 per month through the in-app payment on iOS and Android. However, the service is now said to be available worldwide.

Twitter Blue is now following only Twitter’s official account on the microblogging platform. While the microblogging platform has not revoked the legacy verified blue tick from most of the accounts that have not paid for the ‘Twitter Blue’, as per media reports. Furthermore, as Twitter plans to discontinue legacy blue ticks for users, last week, it announced that it will make its ‘Verification for Organisations’ service available across the world.

The feature will allow organisations and their affiliates to differentiate themselves on Twitter which is reportedly not different from the Twitter Blue service except it is for businesses rather than individuals. The subscription will cost $1,000 per month (plus tax) and $50 per month (plus tax) for each additional affiliate sub-account.

The microblogging platform first introduced verified accounts in 2009 to help users identify celebrities, politicians, companies, news organisations, and other accounts of “public interest” that were genuine and not impostor or parody accounts and did not charge for them. Recently, Twitter also introduced a gold check-mark and has shifted government accounts to a grey check-mark.

(With inputs from agencies)





