Twitter roasts Jeff Bezos after he asks for public donations in Amazon relief fund

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Mar 26, 2020, 04.23 PM(IST)

File photo of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Photograph:( AFP )

Story highlights

The Amazon Relief Fund, which among other things, allows its workers to continue receiving sick pay if they get diagnosed with coronavirus or placed under quarantine by the government.

Amazon CEO and world's richest man Jeff Bezos came under fire on social media for asking the public to donate to his COVID-19 relief fund created for company's contract employees working during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, the e-commerce giant launched the Amazon relief fund, which among other things, allows its workers to continue receiving sick pay if they get diagnosed with coronavirus or placed under quarantine by the government.

While the company is contributing $25 million to the funds, Amazon also made the contribution public by allowing people to donate if they deem it important.

"While we aren’t expecting anyone to do so, you can make a voluntary donation to the fund if you desire to do so," the e-commerce giant wrote on its fund's website.

As soon as the report started doing rounds, angry netizens came heavily Jeff Bezos' whose annual net worth is about $114 billion.

"Jeff Bezos makes 9 million dollars every hour. He can take an evening nap and make more than you will in your entire lifetime. Amazon hasn't paid federal taxes in years. But he wants you to donate so Amazon workers can take sick leave," wrote one angry user on Twitter.

"Hey, @JeffBezos @amazon how about you take care of your own employees, including delivery drivers? This relief fund is very bad form," another user said on the micro-blogging site.

