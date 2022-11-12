Twitter halts its $8 verification subscription amid rise in fake accounts and news, says source 

As fake and fraudulent accounts increased, Twitter paused its recent $8 verification or blue tick subscription programme.

Before, only verified accounts of public figures including politicians, actors and famous journalists only had the coveted blue tick mark.

A source told Reuters that the service of blue tick verification has been halted.

Earlier this week, Twitter introduced its membership option that can be available to anyone willing to pay in order to increase the revenue of the microblogging site as the new owner Elon Musk battles to hold back advertisers.

Concerns for hate and fake news have been increasing on the platform. Recently, a fake account tweeted that insulin would be free, and the pharma company Eli Lilly & Co apologised amid political outrage and inquiries into the high cost of the drug. Another such instance was when a verified user with the same profile image as the company's official account was spreading a lot of false tweets about Tesla.

Addressing this, Musk stated that accounts that employ impersonation on Twitter without explicitly designating it as "parody" accounts will be immediately and permanently removed. Several accounts have been suspended including those of BP and Nintendo.

Sources told Reuters that the new owner on Thursday warned the employees that if it didn't increase subscription revenue to balance the declining advertising revenues, the company will not be able to survive the coming fiscal year.

Ever since the world's richest man Elon Musk took over Twitter, a lot of businesses including General Motors and United Airlines have halted their advertising.

