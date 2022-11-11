Tumblr trolls Twitter by offering double checkmarks

Tumblr trolls Twitter for its recent announcement of selling its blue check subscription to its users on an $8 per month basis. On Twitter originally, the blue checkmark was used to indicate a high-profile account from a celebrity, brand, or government official that proves its authenticity. But now Elon Musk is opening that access to all users, as long as they pay up through the newly rebuild Twitter Blue subscription.

Tumblr has been enjoying a revival, all thanks to some recent policy changes after Elon Musk took the charge of Twitter. It has drawn a few celebrities like Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter to the platform. Unlike most big social networks, Tumblr does not verify high-profile accounts’ authenticity. There was no blue checkmark or tickmark system like that of Twitter, which has caused a little confusion about the celebrity's authenticity on the platform, making it impossible to tell whether the account was real or not. Though Tumblr has made no changes to that, and, is rolling out a plan to give not only one but two checkmarks to anyone who can buy the subscription.

Tumblr's plan to roll out two check marks is a way of trolling Twitter by pointing out the superficial nature of the blue checkmark when anyone can buy them. Tumblr joked about the blue checkmarks saying, “Coveted status symbol, and now you can have one too—without having to be verified by Tumblr staff.”

https://staff.tumblr.com/post/700577429121548289/okay-your-blog-looks-great-but-whats-the-point × Tumblr also released "Important Blue Internet Checkmark Stickers" for $3 and "Important Blue Internet Checkmark Enamel Pins" for $6, both of which cost less than Twitter's blue subscription. Tumblr further jokes about the checkmarks on its blog saying, "Investing in this is investing in your future. It’s the most financially sound investment you can make this fiscal quarter. Also, as a reminder: Nothing matters! "

Though, the offering from Tumblr is not entirely a joke. Users can actually pay the one-time $7.99 fee and can instantly receive two blue checkmarks, which will pop up over posts. Furthermore, Tumblr has also begun placing its own blue checkmark next to the search bar over the site, as of now, the blue checkmark is only available to Tumblr users on the web version.

Meanwhile, Twitter is still planning on rolling out its pay-for-verification subscription system. Musk initially decided to charge $20 per month for the service, which was then brought down to $8 per month.

